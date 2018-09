Join us at the Downtown branch, and libraries worldwide, in enjoying some analog gaming. Board and card games of all kinds will be available from the library’s new collection of in-house games including KingDomino, Forbidden Island, Sushi Go and Zombie Dice.

Feel free to bring along your own favourite too, as long as you’re willing to teach others how to play! Families and people of all ages welcome!

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/events