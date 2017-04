A company out of the UK called CLR CFF, introduced the world to a new, transparent, caffeinated cold drink.

It’s the first of its kind in the world, and it’s made from high-quality Arabica coffee beans, with some kind of treatment that’s never been done before.

Right now its being sold for $7.50 for two 200-ml bottles… a bit pricey, but might save you money in the long run in teeth whitening products.

For more on this story click HERE.

(Image Source: clrcff.com)