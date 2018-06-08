Introducing Fridaballs, The World’s First Kid-Proof Underwear!

This new Gitch provides dad with extra protection when he’s horsing around with the kids! We’ve seen it in person and on YouTube, dad playing outside and taking a ball/hockey puck to the groin. Ouch!

But thanks to a new company Fridababy.com, dad can now play freely without the worry of imminent pain to his crotch with the all-new kid-proof underwear!

Chelsea Hirschhorn, co-founder and CEO, said the idea was sparked by the punishment her husband received at the hands and feet of their sons.

According to Hirschhorn, the underwear is comfortable: “We took inspiration from sports padding and then modified the structure to increase style and comfort.” It’s not a full on jock strap but provides protection plus comfort and style.

Plus, it may create the illusion of one’s package looking bigger if that’s what he’s always wanted- Bonus!