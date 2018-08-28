Introducing Pumpkin Pants By Charlie!

Pumpkin Spice Latte is Available NOW! Charlie is always looking to embrace the big crazes…..Inspired by the guy below, Charlie made herself a pair of pumpkin Pants!





Are you bored of Pumpkin Spice…looking for a new way to celebrate fall without taking out a second mortgage because of your latte addiction?

Introducing Pumpkin Pants! That’s right, not only will you look great, but you will be helping out the environment by wearing the now hallowed out empty pumpkin shell… It’s guaranteed to turn heads and will help keep your little pumpkin protected from the bitter autumn air!