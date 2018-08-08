Introducing The Amish Uber!

An Amish Michigan man is jumping into the ride-sharing business — even without a car or smartphone. For just $5, you can experience an uber like no other…

Timothy Hochstedler says he and his horse Rider will also provide you with friendly banter and show them colon…Colon is about 80 miles south of Grand Rapids.

Potential riders won’t be able to hail Hochstedler’s cab via a cell phone app. Those in the southern Michigan town will have to look for the buggy with a handwritten white sign on the side advertising his services. He’s also got a photo-shopped version of Uber’s logo on the side of his carriage that includes the outline of a horse and buggy.