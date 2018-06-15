Listen Live

Introducing The Chafing Band!

No more rashes!

By Kool Mornings

A chafing rash can make those wonderful and very short summer months unbearable. Just walking for 10 minutes in the heat can hurt!

There may now be a solution thanks to a company called Pretty Little Thing. This fashion retailer has released a black chafing band to wear under your summer dresses.

Credit: Pretty Little Thing
Source: https://www.prettylittlething.com/black-black-chafing-bands.html

The chafing bands are made using mixed fibres and look super comfy. They’re meant to sit around your inner thighs to avoid that horrible rash.

it’s kinda like a big sweatband for your upper inner thighs…You can also find this lifesaver on eBay…

