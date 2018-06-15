Introducing The Chafing Band!

A chafing rash can make those wonderful and very short summer months unbearable. Just walking for 10 minutes in the heat can hurt!

There may now be a solution thanks to a company called Pretty Little Thing. This fashion retailer has released a black chafing band to wear under your summer dresses.

The chafing bands are made using mixed fibres and look super comfy. They’re meant to sit around your inner thighs to avoid that horrible rash.

it’s kinda like a big sweatband for your upper inner thighs…You can also find this lifesaver on eBay…