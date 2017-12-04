Introducing the Ugly Sweater Sweater

The ugly Christmas sweater trend has reached new heights in popularity and people are looking for other ways to strike while the iron is still how.

It’s the Ugly Sweater Sweater. Their tagline is,”Inspired by what’s perspired.”

The Gingerbro A post shared by The Ugly Sweater Sweater (@theuglysweatersweater) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Created by 3 sweaty dudes who actually wore a sweatshirt to run a treadmill until sweat stained through the shirt. Ultimately leading to the “perspire attire you desire.”

The Abominable Snowperson A post shared by The Ugly Sweater Sweater (@theuglysweatersweater) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

The thought here is that when you show up to the ugly Christmas sweater themed party, you stand out from the rest. Don’t be going in for any tight hugs at the party, who wants to hug a sweaty person?