Introduction to Ancestry

2:30-4pm

Need help with Ancestry? This workshop gives you tips and strategies for successfully using the leading family history website with access to billions of records worldwide, some exclusive to Ancestry. Library members have free access to the Ancestry library edition database at both Barrie Public Library locations. Limited to 8 people.

Please register using the event webpage below; library staff will contact you to confirm your place.

For more details click HERE.