Investigation continues into Mississauga restaurant bombing

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans says there's no indication that the bombing is a hate crime or an act of terror.

There’s no indication that the bombing of a restaurant in Mississauga is a hate crime or an act of terror. That from Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans following the explosion at a crowded Indian Restaurant Thursday night injuring 15 people, including three critically. One of those critically injured has been upgraded to stable. Evans notes it’s early in the investigation as police are looking for two suspects who were spotted wearing hoodies in a surveillance image.

