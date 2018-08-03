Investigators Need Driver’s Help To Build Timeline Following Newmarket Murder

Police already have a suspect in custody following a murder in Newmarket, but they say help is needed in building a timeline.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man faces a charge of Second Degree Murder in the July 21st shooting death of 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone, but police would like to speak to the person who picked up the suspect shortly after the woman was killed.

Investigators believe the suspect approached an unknown vehicle at a Davis Drive and Alexander Road car wash and asked for a lift.

Police want to speak to that driver, and are quick to point out they are not a suspect. Contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or via email at homicide@yrp.ca with any information you may have.