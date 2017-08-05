Listen Live

Investigators to Assess Storm Damage in Huntsville and Lake of Bays

Damaged Homes and Cottages Reported

By News

Investigators with Environment Canada will be in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays area today, assessing damage from yesterday’s storms. One look at social media will show you the damage to homes, cottages, and trees in the area, while no serious injuries have been reported yet. Late yesterday afternoon we were getting reports of an aircraft crash in the Rebecca Lake area, that was false. Reports have it some storm-related damage on the water was mistaken for airplane debris. Tornado watches began as early as 2:00 Friday afternoon, while Environment Canada reported tracking storms with the potential for twisters near the Midland and Huntsville areas over the late afternoon.

Related posts

A Purrr-Fect Time to Adopt

Teen Attacked on Georgina-Area Trail

Free Shuttles to Barrie’s Kempenfest

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Barrie’s Jobless Rate On Par With National Level

UPDATE: Police Investigating As Wasaga Beach Area Barn Fire Deemed Arson

No GO Trains Out Of Barrie This Weekend

Storm Relief Funds Available For Some New Tec Residents

What’s In Your Sausage?