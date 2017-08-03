iPhone Case Recall

A worldwide recall has been issued for a list of liquid glitter iPhone 6, 6s and 7 cases because of glitter liquid leaking from cases and causing skin possible blisters or burns.

Health Canada has recalled a glittery case made by MixBin Electronics. Click here to see the full list of recalled cases.

Over 11,000 of these glitter cases were sold in Canada at Victoria’s Secret, online and airport duty-free shops.

So far no reports of these injuries in Canada but the company has reported two dozen cases of injuries around the world.