iPhone’s ‘Theatre Mode’ Let’s You Check Your Phone In The Cinema Without Being Annoying

It Will Be Rolled Out With Apple's Latest iOs Update

By Kool Tech

If you’re the kind of person who experiences a level of anxiety at turning off your phone for even two hours while you’re at the movies, great news, you may not have to anymore.

There’s a new iPhone mode called ‘Theatre Mode’ (similar to airplane mode) that allows people to check their phones at the movie theatre without disturbing everybody around them. It will be rolled out with Apple’s latest iOS update, iOS 10.3.

But seriously – you’re going to be spending upwards of $50 to watch a movie, will you be wasting half the time checking how many people liked your Instagram post? Plus,you’ll get your my phone all greasy from the popcorn you’ll be shoveling into your mouth. Or maybe that’s just me.

