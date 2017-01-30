Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, won’t be a the Oscars on February 26th!

His movie, The Salesman is up for best foreign language film this year… Asghar says the reason is due to president Donald Trump’s move to restrict immigration! Trump’s executive order included a 90-day ban on U.S. entry for nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries including Iran. A White House source previously told People Farhadi would have qualified for a waiver.

Selena Gomez is returning to film, working behind the scenes on her first ever project!



13 Reasons Why is a novel written by Jay Asher. It’s a 2007 best-seller and it follows the life of Clay Jenson, who returns home from school and finds a random box on his front porch filled with tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, a classmate and crush who committed suicide two weeks earlier. As Clay listens to the tapes, he realizes that Hannah references 13 people who may have influenced her decision to end her life. Selena was said to star in the upcoming series and decided that she wanted to work behind the scenes instead. The 13-part series premiers on Netflix Friday March 31. All that hard work must have made Selena tired enough that she needed to head to Italy for a break… Guess who was with her- Weekend!

SOFIA VERGARA & LEONARDO DICAPRIO ARE TEAMING UP FOR A ‘SCARFACE’ REMAKE

The actress will reportedly star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who will play the role of the infamous Tony Montana. Vergara’s character, who is DiCaprio’s younger sister, was originally played by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in the 1983 classic. The movie, which first debuted in 1932, tells the story of a Cuban refugee, Tony, and his plight to success as a drug lord in Miami.