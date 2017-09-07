Irma Leaves Trail Of Death And Destruction

After leaving Barbuda in shambles Hurricane Irma has pounded the Caribbean Island of St. Martin. Boats have been tossed into piles, streets and homes are submerged. One official says 95 per cent of the island has been destroyed. The storm, which has left at least 10 people dead in Barbuda, Puerto Rico and St, Martin was tracking north of the Dominican Republic as of Thursday morning. It could make land in Florida, as a Category 4 Storm, this weekend. Irma has been joined by Hurricane Jose, a Category 1 storm bearing down on Leeward Islands and Hurricane Katia in the Gulf Of Mexico. It could make a mess of things in Veracruz by Friday night. Click here for more on this story

image via Reuters