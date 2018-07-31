Is Alex Trebek Considering Retirement From Jeopardy?

Alex Trebek spoke with TMZ recently about his future on Jeopardy, as his contract is up in 2020! Alex has hosted the show since 1984 and the odds of him continuing past 2020 is about 50/50 according to the legendary Canadian moustache!

Alex has two possible replacements who include, Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. Laura even responded on Twitter!