Is Alex Trebek Considering Retirement From Jeopardy?
I’ll take, I’m done for $200 Alex!
Alex Trebek spoke with TMZ recently about his future on Jeopardy, as his contract is up in 2020! Alex has hosted the show since 1984 and the odds of him continuing past 2020 is about 50/50 according to the legendary Canadian moustache!
Alex has two possible replacements who include, Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. Laura even responded on Twitter!
Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ
— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018