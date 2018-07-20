Listen Live

Is Beyonce Pregnant With Baby Number 4?

Maybe her tummy was sore?

By Dirt/Divas

If Beyonce pregnant with her 4th child? Social media is blowing up with speculation after she rubbed her belly while on stage earlier this week. Remember Beyonce announced to the world that she was pregnant with Blu Ivy while on stage at the video music awards back in 2011.

Another clue may be that Queen Bey posed in front of a number 4 on Instagram giving fans another reason to believe that she’s expecting!

