Reports are suggesting that the queen of Goop Gwyneth Paltrow will get married this weekend! She and her fiancé Brad Falchuk are said to be having a private ceremony in the Hamptons!

If this is true, this will be Gwyneth’s second marriage – she “consciously uncoupled” from Coldplay singer Chris Martin, the father of her two kids Apple and Moses and her husband of 10 years, in 2014. The pair officially divorced in 2016.