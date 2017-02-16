Listen Live

Is It Over Yet? 3 Life Changing Snow Shoveling Hacks

You're Welcome

By Life Hacks

When I left my driveway this morning I just barely managed to make it through the nice mound of icy snow the plow so kindly left at the end of my driveway. So all day my head has been filled with the thought of getting home and shoveling snow… Again. So I did some research into better ways to deal with snow… Here’s some of the genius ideas I found.

1 – Turn your mini van into a snow plow!

2 – I’m calling this the plywood technique.

3.  Then there’s this method which just seems to really make sense.

No matter how you take care of your snow good luck and be safe!

