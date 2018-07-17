Is Jerry Seinfeld Helping Roseanne?

Sources say that Roseanne has reached out to Jerry for a little support considering how much weight he carries in Hollywood!

Seinfeld has been known to help out black-listed celebs in the past like Michael Richards and Louis CK.

Jerry currently has a show called Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and Roseanne has reportedly asked Seinfeld to appear on the show so that she may tell her side of the story.

Back in June Seinfeld did come to Roseanne’s defend, telling ET “I didn’t see why it was necessary to fire her.”