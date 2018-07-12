Is Your Yellow Lawn Too Far Gone?

Taking a walk along Barrie’s waterfront lately, you may notice a lot of yellow. The grass there and across most of the region is like hay; dry, brittle and yellow.

Makes you wonder if the green will ever come back to that grass, or is the lawn too far gone?

Steve Saunders is a grass man; he runs Redline Seasonal Solutions and says even his grass is yellow. But he’s not concerned. “when you see a yellow lawn like that, it’s not dead, it’s gone dormant.” He says it isn’t keeping up with environmental stresses and has “gone to sleep” instead of dying outright.

As far as fixing it, Saunders says while watering it will help, “in most cases when a grass has gone dormant, its almost best just to leave it that way. Mother Nature’s rain will probably maintain it enough.”

Saunders says he could spend a lot of money trying to stay on top of it, but at the end of the day, leave it dormant, and “live with a yellow lawn.”

If you do feel the need to water your lawn, Saunders says doing it once or twice a week in the morning is all that is required.