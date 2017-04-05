Listen Live

It had to happen…

Here comes the smart condom…

By Kool Mornings

A company called i.Con has developed a “smart condom” that tracks your performance after you’ve, you know…It’s kinda like a fitbit, except you don’t wear it on your wrist!

According to the designers, the i.Con will use a nano-chip and sensors to measure in real time the amount of calories you’re burning, session duration, girth, the speed, and number of thrusts (apologies if you think this is over-sharing), and even the number of positions you use over a week, a month or a year.

 

 

Here’s the full story

