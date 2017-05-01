It Takes ALL Mammals 12 Seconds To Poop!

Imagine, if men just took that 12 seconds… so much more would get done!

That means elephants take about as long to use the toilet as mice, despite producing excrement far larger than the size of a mouse.

The new research also applies to humans, apparently – so there’s literally no excuse for sitting on the toilet and playing Candy Crush for 15 minutes.

Researchers watched elephants, pandas, warthogs and dogs do their thing before discovering the link between mammals. All the info is published in the journal Soft Matter (yes, really)…

The team also used YouTube videos in their research, allowing them to study 23 different species, with Yang adding: ‘There’s a surprising amount of poop videos online.

