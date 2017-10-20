“It” Themed duvet covers are a thing

If you’re done with your old Star Wars duvet or perhaps your old rainbow and unicorn covers just aren’t cutting it anymore…How about swap them out for an “It” duvet?

The duvet covers are being sold online at Redbubble and is available in a variety of styles. You can choose the original Pennywise or the new creepier version from 2017 movie…

If you love the It movie but can’t face the actual clown there is another duvet option which is simple the red floating balloween!



The duvets retail for about $100! Sweet Dreams!