It Will Take How Many LED Christmas Lights For Your House To Be Seen From Space?

Every wondered how many Christmas lights you’d need to put on your house for it to be seen from space? Scientist have determined that it would take 2,683 LED bulbs to make your house visible from space! If you want astronauts to see your house you’d have to place all 2,683 lights on your roof….

Scientists decided to investigate after being inspired by the movie, Deck that Halls starring Danny DeVito -(Buddy Hall) who in the movie used decorations to make his house visible from space…

The team’s findings were based on a house having an apparent magnitude of at least +6.5 and the luminosity of a single LED being 4 lumen(lm).

More on the science