Italian Scientists Create Pizza That Can ‘Prevent Cancer And Extend Life’

It’s referred to as the “pizza that extends Life” or the Anti Tumour Pizza- Introducing the Pizza Pascalina!

Scientists believe that they have created a pie that is able to prevent cancer and heart disease.

It was designed by scientists from the Istituto Nazionale Tumori in Naples, the national cancer institute, and is said to be healthy enough to eat twice a week.

The pizza is packed with ingredients from the Mediterranean diet, such as tomatoes, olives and rapini – a type of broccoli – but doesn’t include cheese or meat.

The pizza is made with a wheat flour base and is topped with cherry tomatoes, rapini, olives and extra virgin olive oil, garlic and chilli. The ingredients were carefully chosen because of their ability to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and bowel cancer.

Tomatoes are specifically known to prevent certain tumours because of a special antioxidant in the skin called Lycopene.