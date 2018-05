Out in theatres this weekend is Book Club!

The movie has a huge cast staring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as women of a certain age dealing with love and lust; Don Johnson and Andy Garcia co-stars.

Deadpool 2 is also out this weekend and is expected to boot Avengers: Infinity War from the top spot!

Also out for the kids- Show dogs!