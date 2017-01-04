It’s a boy!

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together, son Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday. Jackson’s rep told TODAY that the couple were “thrilled” to announce the birth of their son, adding, “Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

The Celebrity Apprentice premiered on Monday night with Arnold taking over as the boss…

Arnold Schwarzenegger unveiled his new catchphrase on The New Celebrity Apprentice: “You’re terminated. Get to the chopper.”

Heather Locklear is back in Rehab!

When Heather Locklear starred in Melrose Place, there was nothing that blond bad girl couldn’t handle. However, in real life, she continues to battle personal demons. Heather has returned to rehab, she confirmed in a statement to Yahoo Celebrity on Tuesday. Her statement read in part, “Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

The Headliners for Coachella 2017 have been announced!

Some big names have been announced for Coachella 2017 and they include Beyonce, (Jay-Z no doubt will be there also), Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead! Lorde will be there on the Sunday…Coachella 2017 will be held, as ever, on two weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23 2017. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.