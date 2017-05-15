It’s An UBER Day In Innisfil

The Town of Innisfil makes a name for itself today launching its new public transit partnership with UBER – first of its kind in Canada. Under the plan, the town will subsidize rides for residents. The cost per resident per ride will range between 3 and 8 dollars on average – more for a long haul trip, to RVH for instance. Barrie Taxi id involved in this, too, offering wheelchair accessible vehicles. The official launch is at 10 o’clock this morning.