It’s Been 20 years! Who feels old?

Mira Sorvino marked the 20th anniversary of her cult comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion by making a surprise appearance at a fan screening in Los Angeles. Speaking to the audience, Sorvino admitted she was still in awe at how popular the movie remains after so many years.

If you’ve never seen Adele perform live, you may never get the chance.

During her Sunday night show in Auckland, Adele told the crowd, “touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” according to The New Zealand Herald. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

How you doin’, Vince Vaughn?

A new report from Esquire UK says the actor was originally up for the role of Joey Tribbiani in Friends. The casting director for the NBC sitcom ultimately turned down Vaughn in favour of Matt LeBlanc and the rest is TV history. Vaughn, now 46, instead went on to star in the indie hit Swingers alongside actor Jon Favreau. Coincidentally, Favreau turned down the part of Chandler Bing in the historic television series before Matthew Perry snagged the role. The live-action Jungle Book director did eventually appear in season three of Friends as Pete Becker.

Sia joins Sesame Street!

Will this song now be stuck in your head for the rest of the week? Probably! Sia is the latest singer to team up with the cast of Sesame Street for a singalong, and it’s so cute! In the past, Sesame Street have had the likes of Bruno Mars, Will.I.Am, Jimmy Fallon and a BUNCH more!