It’s Bob Barkly! New Research finds that Dogs prefer Reggae Music!

A recent study by the Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow might have found the answer to the age old question; what type of music do dogs like?

After playing a variety of music for their subjects (dogs), the researchers concluded that dogs were particularly interested in reggae and soft rock.

They “showed the highest positive changes in behaviour” while listening to these genres, Professor Neil Evans said.

Five genres were tested—soft rock, Motown, pop, reggae, and classical. So, the jury is still out on how dogs feel about house and heavy metal.

The study also suggested that dogs appreciate all music, regardless of genre, spending “significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing” while it was being played.

Here’s the story!