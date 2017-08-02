Listen Live

Its Christmas is August

Christmas Decorations Are Already Up at One Department Store

By Kool Mornings

British department store Selfridges in London put up their Christmas display yesterday . . . which means, yeah, they snuck it in BEFORE AUGUST, and just about 150 days before Christmas.

The store says that it may SEEM early, but lots of tourists from overseas who are visiting England right now are excited to buy their Christmas stuff to take home.

Meanwhile back in Canada… Charlie has spotted Halloween and some Christmas like decorations at Michael’s!

 

