There’s nothing better than some cheeseball music on Valentine’s Day!

This is your chance to score a $250 gift courtesy of Charm Diamond Centre this Valentine’s Day!

All you have to do is correctly identify all 7 cheesy songs and be caller 7 later this morning at 8:10 am.  Make sure you know the song and artist!

Good Luck!

click below on Le Grande Formage!

Le Grande Fromage Montage