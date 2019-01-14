It’s Januhairy!

There is a movement that started last month encouraging women to grow their leg and body hair… Women are being asked to go natural and share pictures online to raise money for Body Gossip, a charity that encourages body positivity and confidence in young people!

As women began to post pictures of their stubble, the internet reacted- mostly by men saying that they would dump their girlfriends because it made the women look ugly. To be fair the negativity is coming from women also who are calling the act repulsive!

The irony, is that men are applauded for growing facial hair during November but women are shamed for embracing the hair that they can grow…