Listen Live

It’s McHappy Day!

That can only mean good things

By News

It is among the busiest days of the year at McDonalds – McHappy Day – raising money for Ronald McDonald Houses and local charities. Jason O’Neill at McDonald’s in Barrie happy to help…

In Barrie, Child and Youth Mental Health Services will benefit. Eric Dean, CEO of the RVH Foundation, says the cash will help…a lot…

In Orillia, funds will go to the Pediatric NeoNatal Intensvie Care Unit at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. A dollar from every Big Mac, McCafe beverage and Happy Meal sold tody will be donated.

Listen to our interview with Jason and Eric for more on how McHappy Day helps and say hi to Kool Fm staff who will be serving you at various locations.

Related posts

April A Wet One

Suzuki Canada Moving To Barrie

One Drug Dealing Arrest Leads To Two More

Orillia Opts Not To Switch to Online Voting

Barrie Business B&E

Out-Of-Towners Accused Of Dumping Their Trash in Our Backyard

MISSING: Huntsville Teen, East Gwillimbury Man

St. Thomas Aquinas Celebrates Catholic Education Week!

YMCA One-Day Effort Surpasses Fundraising Goal