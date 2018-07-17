It’s National Emoji Day!

Fun Facts: The first emoji was created in 1999 by a Japanese artist! They are tiny, emotive characters designed as a new language for the digital world! The emoji language is constantly evolving, representing basically every culture and lifestyle around the world! In 2016 about 250 parenting emojis were created!

Since the beginning of these little characters, thousands have been created, but do you know what they all mean?

Here’s a guide in case you need a little help!

Also in celebration of the day, Apple will release 70 news emojis – The new ones include Red Heads, curly-haired, Superheroes and lobsters

Check them out!