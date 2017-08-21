It’s nice to know that Justin and Jessica do it too!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel kept their son occupied with a tablet during a family stroll through New York on Saturday. Perhaps he was watching Trolls? Based on the pictures taken, Silas had seen enough of the sights and sounds of the big Apple, settling in to his stroller for some touchscreen action instead.

Justin has been busy filming Woody Allen’s movie Wonder Wheel with Kate Winslet in NYC. Jessica is currently starring in USA Network’s racy eight-part drama series The Sinner.