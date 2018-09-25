It’s One Hit Wonder Day!
Stacey's Mom Has Got It Going On...Still!
What’s your favourite One Hit Wonder? We’ve put together a list of our favourite jams…
Tainted Love – Soft Cell
Take On Me – A-Ha
Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
My Sharona – The Knack
Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles
Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry
867-5309 – Tommy Tutone
Spirit In The Sky – Norman Greenbaum
I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers
Black Betty – Ram Jam
Kung-Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas
(There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me – Naked Eyes
I Melt With You – Modern English
99 Luftballoons – Nena
Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy
Mickey – Tony Basil
House of Pain- Jump Around
Lou Bga- Mombo No. 5
The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats
You Spin Me ‘Round (Like A Record) – Dead Or Alive
Turning Japanese – The Vapors
Stacy’s Mom – Fountains Of Wayne
Vanilla Ice- Ice Ice Baby
Wheatus- Teenage Dirtbag
Tubthumping – Chumbawumba
Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass
In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry
Closing Time – Semisonic
Pop Muzik – M
I Touch Myself – The Divinyls
Cars – Gary Numan
Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot