It’s One Hit Wonder Day!

What’s your favourite One Hit Wonder? We’ve put together a list of our favourite jams…

Tainted Love – Soft Cell

Take On Me – A-Ha

Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners

My Sharona – The Knack

Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles

Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry

867-5309 – Tommy Tutone

Spirit In The Sky – Norman Greenbaum

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers

Black Betty – Ram Jam

Kung-Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas

(There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me – Naked Eyes

I Melt With You – Modern English

99 Luftballoons – Nena

Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy

Mickey – Tony Basil

House of Pain- Jump Around

Lou Bga- Mombo No. 5

The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats

You Spin Me ‘Round (Like A Record) – Dead Or Alive

Turning Japanese – The Vapors

Stacy’s Mom – Fountains Of Wayne

Vanilla Ice- Ice Ice Baby

Wheatus- Teenage Dirtbag

Tubthumping – Chumbawumba

Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass

In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry

Closing Time – Semisonic

Pop Muzik – M

I Touch Myself – The Divinyls

Cars – Gary Numan

Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot

Here’s a playlist