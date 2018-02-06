It’s Safer Internet Day

In support of International Safer Internet Day 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police is encouraging young people and their families to report if you or someone you know is being victimized online.

In January, the OPP and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection signed an important agreement that highlights areas of collaboration to enhance the safety of children and youth in Ontario. The Canadian Centre operates Cybertip.ca – Canada’s national tip line to report child sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet, as well as other prevention and intervention services to the Canadian public. “The Ontario Provincial Police is working diligently to protect children in our communities, but police cannot be everywhere at once,” says Commissioner Vince Hawkes, Ontario Provincial Police. “It is important for parents to be proactive and speak with their kids about their experiences online and potential safety concerns, such as cyberbullying and privacy.” There are many age-appropriate internet safety education and awareness resources found on Cybertip.ca. If you know a child who is in immediate danger or risk, call 9-1-1 or your local police.

Useful links:

needhelpnow.ca

protectchildren.ca

kidsintheknow.ca