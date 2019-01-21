Listen Live

It’s So Cold…Jokes!

The optometrist is giving away free ice scrapers with eyeglasses

By Kool Mornings

These are Dale & Charlie’s favourite “It’s so cold Jokes!”

  1. Pickpockets are sticking their hands in strangers pockets to keep them warm
  2. Politicians have their hands in their own pockets
  3. Squirrels in the park are throwing themselves against the electric fence
  4. Dogs are wearing cats
  5. Teenagers aren’t embarrassed by acne, they’re embarrassed by goose pimples
  6. When we milked the cows we got ice cream
  7. I chipped my tooth on my soup
  8. We didn’t clean the house, we just defrosted it
  9. You have to kick a hole in the air just to get outside
  10. You’re farting snowflakes
  11. You’re drinking hot sauce instead of coffee
  1. You’re thankful for hot flashes 

