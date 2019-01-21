It’s So Cold…Jokes!
The optometrist is giving away free ice scrapers with eyeglasses
These are Dale & Charlie’s favourite “It’s so cold Jokes!”
- Pickpockets are sticking their hands in strangers pockets to keep them warm
- Politicians have their hands in their own pockets
- Squirrels in the park are throwing themselves against the electric fence
- Dogs are wearing cats
- Teenagers aren’t embarrassed by acne, they’re embarrassed by goose pimples
- When we milked the cows we got ice cream
- I chipped my tooth on my soup
- We didn’t clean the house, we just defrosted it
- You have to kick a hole in the air just to get outside
- You’re farting snowflakes
- You’re drinking hot sauce instead of coffee
- You’re thankful for hot flashes