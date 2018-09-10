It’s Spider Season! How do deal with them….
The itsy bitsy spider is looking for love!
It’s spider season, have you noticed that they seem to be everywhere? There’s a reason for that- sex- That’s right, their eight little legs are feeling a little frisky! There are a few things you can do to get rid of them…
Chalk/Peppermint oil
Apparently spiders “smell” with their limbs but don’t like the smell or chalk or peppermint…You can try oils along the edge of windows and doors or peppermint oil- even toothpaste is you want…
Sweep
As the fall approaches, blowing garden and tree sticks can file up… Sweep around doors and window ledges…
Citrus Candles
Spiders don’t like citrus – so those left over Citronella candles can also repel them
Borax
The ant killer will also do spiders in
Get to cocking
seal up your home so spiders can find their way in
Vinegar
Again, the smell isn’t appealing to them, squirt vinegar into those corners…
Get a cat
They love to chase spiders
clean up
less clutter means fewer hiding spots.. To tackle the kids play room