It’s the 20th Anniversary of Dawson’s Creek
Time flies Dawson, Joey, Pacey & Jen...
This past Saturday, January 20th was the official 20th Anniversary of the Dawson’s Creek Series premiere.
I was 15 years-old at the time and along came a show perfectly aimed to reel in High School students and it provided a break from watching Beverly Hills 90210.
Honestly, not a whole lot has changed since 1998 for the stars of Dawson’s Creek.
Then vs. Now:
James Van Der Beek
Katie Holmes
Michelle Williams
Joshua Jackson
Dawson’s Creek was a teen drama that ran for 6 seasons and more than 120 episodes it’s available on Netflix.