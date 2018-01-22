It’s the 20th Anniversary of Dawson’s Creek

This past Saturday, January 20th was the official 20th Anniversary of the Dawson’s Creek Series premiere.

I was 15 years-old at the time and along came a show perfectly aimed to reel in High School students and it provided a break from watching Beverly Hills 90210.

Honestly, not a whole lot has changed since 1998 for the stars of Dawson’s Creek.

Then vs. Now:

James Van Der Beek

Katie Holmes

Michelle Williams

Joshua Jackson

Dawson’s Creek was a teen drama that ran for 6 seasons and more than 120 episodes it’s available on Netflix.