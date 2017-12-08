Jack Astor’s, Jackass move!

Jack Astor’s has a new billboard, seen recently in Toronto!

Jack Astor’s are advertising their new fishbowl-sized cocktails. The glasses, staged very close together in the picture resemble cleavage with the caption “We like ‘em round and big.”



Jack Astor’s has built its reputation on being obnoxious but in a clever, good-natured way.

but people are not happy about this billboard… In Chatelaine, one editorial explains,

“It’s offensive to objectify women on the best of days, but to do so in the current cultural climate is tone deaf and disgusting.”

Jack Astor’s has not commented on the billboards, and the company has begun taking them down in Toronto this week.