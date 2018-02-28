Jacob Hoggard Responds to Allegations

Jacob Hoggard, lead singer of Hedley has released a statement on Twitter that touches on the allegations against him. He has been accused online, on Twitter as well as in major publications, of rape as well as other sexual misconduct and “creepy” behaviour.

On Wednesday evening, February 28th, he responded on Twitter saying “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour in my live. Ever. However, over the last 13 years, I have behaved in a way that objectified women. The way I’ve treated women was reckless and dismissive of their feelings. I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour.”

He goes on to say that he is sorry to the people and institutions he let down. He says, “I promise to work every day to regain your respect. I know it won’t happen over night. I was given a position of leadership and power and I mishandled it.”

He will continue with his committments on the current Hedley Cageless tour and then will be “taking a serious step back to make real changes in my life, seek guidance from family and continue to grow and learn from the amazing women in my life. I’m asking for the chance to prove I’m the man you thought I was, the man I was raised to be.”

Read the full statement: