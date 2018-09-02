The Gilford Community Hall will be hosting JAKESTOCK 2018 on Sunday September 2, 2018.

This annual end of season fundraiser has been held every Labour Day Sunday since 1989 and is celebrating its 29th year. Highlights of the day include a cross section of live music from some great local bands as well as lots of children’s activities including a bouncing castle, kid’s obstacle course and face painting. Again, this year we are pleased to welcome Mirene’s food trailer to provide a wide variety of hot and cold food items. As always there are raffles as well as silent auction items for the adults too.

Seven bands are scheduled to perform this year including; The Fitzees, Dickie & The Boys, Cousin Jack, Screaming Charlie, The Noolands, 3HT and Midlife Crisis. Live music will run from 2:00pm until 11pm.

The event is open to all members of the hall. Active membership is available to all residents of the Gilford area and Honorary membership is granted to anyone else who supports the objects of the hall. One-year hall memberships are available in advance for just $15 per person and all children are free with an adult. Tickets are available at CW Coop’s Alcona, Harbourview Golf, Kernel Simpson’s Farmers Market on Yonge Street and at Mirene’s Chip Truck on IBR or through any board members of the hall (gilfordhall@yahoo.ca). Tickets are also available at the gate for $20 per person plus any donation over $25 can receive a tax receipt if desired. Gates are open at 1pm and we will run until 11pm rain or shine, bring a lawn chair and small personal coolers are always permitted.

The Gilford Community Hall is a not for profit business that dates back to the 1800’s and is one of the last community owned venues and is run by a dedicated volunteer board to insure the hall is well cared for and open to all residents. As we receive no subsidies or tax breaks we rely on memberships, rentals and donations to ensure all bills are paid. Having been rebuilt after a fire in 1925 the hall doesn’t necessarily qualify as a historical landmark but is a great local hall. Thanks to Town of Innisfil Community Grants the hall has undergone countless upgrades over the past ten years or so and has been well modernized but, continues to be a very economical location for country weddings, stags, showers, kid’s parties and even fitness classes.