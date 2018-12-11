James Bond Has A Drinking Problem According To Experts

Bond drank an average of 4.5 drinks per film which researchers say, “Bond has a serious drinking problem.”

During his six decades on screen, Bond sipped 109 times at an average of 4.5 times per movie, the researchers found.

Bond’s biggest binge was in 2008’s “Quantum of Solace,” where he downed six of his signature Vesper Martinis. The research says that this feat would put his blood alcohol level at 0.36, which is well into the range that can be fatal.

This kind of drinking has lead Bond to misbehave having sex with enemies “sometimes with guns and knives present”…After a martini or two we see Bond get into brawls, partake in car chases and operate heavy machinery.

“There is strong and consistent evidence that James Bond has a chronic alcohol consumption problem at the ‘severe’ end of the spectrum,” wrote the researchers from the University of Otago in New Zealand in the paper published Monday in the Medical Journal of Australia.