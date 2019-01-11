Jamie Lee Curtis Not Happy With The Fiji Water Girl From The Golden Globes!

Jamie Lee Curtis was not happy with the Fiji water girl who was photo bombing celebrity pictures on the red carpet at last weekend’s Golden Globes… Kelleth Cuthbert made sure to get herself posing with the water in as many celebrity pics as possible.

Figi water was the official water sponsor at the ceremony last weekend and in the promotional stunt they commissioned the model to hit the red carpet holding a tray of the Fiji water…

Jamie Lee Curtis made it known that she wasn’t happy with the stunt, moving away from the water girl when being photographed on the red carpet! The Fiji water people did have to get permission to be a part of a celebrity photo!

Jamie Lee Curtis also took to twitter to say that she was not about advertising the water!