Jamie Lee Curtis Returns To Her Most Famous Movie Role

Jamie Lee Curtis is back for another Halloween movie! She’s reprising her most iconic role as Laurie Strode, sister to the legendary killer, Michael Myers. The original movie was released in 1978 and is one of the scariest movies ever made.

Jamie promises it’ll be nothing more than “terrifying.” Jamie has been posting to social media promoting the new movie which is scheduled to be released October 29th. This movie is said to be the scariest of all 10 sequels. The franchise has been going strong for 38 years!