January 12th and 13th, 2019
Featuring new music from Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini
#20 Hold Me – Ria Mae Feat. Frank Kadillac
#19 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#18 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#17 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#16 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#15 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#14 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#13 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#12 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
KOOL Cameo: Gang Of Rhythm – Walk Off The Earth
#11 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#10 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#9 With You – Tyler Shaw
#8 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#7 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#6 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#5 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#4 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#3 Broken – Lovelytheband
Future Hit: This Feeling – Chainsmokers Feat. Kelsea Ballerini
#2 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#1 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer