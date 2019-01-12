Listen Live

January 12th and 13th, 2019

Featuring new music from Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini

By Top 20

#20  Hold Me – Ria Mae Feat. Frank Kadillac

#19  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#18  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#17  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#16  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#15  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#14  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#13  Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara 

#12  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

KOOL Cameo:  Gang Of Rhythm – Walk Off The Earth

#11  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper  

#10  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#9  With You – Tyler Shaw

#8  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#7  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#6  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#5  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#4  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#3  Broken – Lovelytheband

Future Hit:  This Feeling – Chainsmokers Feat. Kelsea Ballerini

#2  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#1  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Related posts

January 5th and 6th, 2019

Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2018

December 29th and 30th, 2018