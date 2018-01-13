Listen Live

January 13th and 14th, 2018

Felix Cartal debuts at #11!

By Top 20
#20 Attention – Charlie Puth

#19 How Long – Charlie Puth

#18 Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

#17 Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

#16 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#14 Giants – Lights

#13 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#12 Ready For It – Taylor Swift

#11 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#10 Better Days – Hedley

#9 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#8 PDA – Scott Helman

#7 Bend / Ria Mae

#6 Havana – Camila Cabello

#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#4 What About Us – Pink

#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#2 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Future Hit: Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
Kool Cameo: The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face

Related posts

January 6th and 7th, 2018

December 30th and 31st, 2017

Christmas Top 20!

December 16th and 17th, 2017

December 9th and 10th, 2017

December 2nd and 3rd, 2017

Odds and End, November 25th and 26th

November 25th and 26th, 2017

November 18th and 19th, 2017