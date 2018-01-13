January 13th and 14th, 2018
Felix Cartal debuts at #11!
#20 Attention – Charlie Puth
#19 How Long – Charlie Puth
#18 Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
#17 Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
#16 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#14 Giants – Lights
#13 Slow Hands – Niall Horan
#12 Ready For It – Taylor Swift
#11 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal
#10 Better Days – Hedley
#9 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
#8 PDA – Scott Helman
#7 Bend / Ria Mae
#6 Havana – Camila Cabello
#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons
#4 What About Us – Pink
#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza
#2 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
Future Hit: Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
Kool Cameo: The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face